Reactions trail the moment BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Kiddwaya asked fellow housemate Ilebaye to leave his bed after she came to sleep besides him.

This comes after Kiddwaya described Ilebaye as a red meat in the midst of hungry lions.

The reality TV star was lying in bed last night when Ilebaye joined him, but he appeared not to be in the mood for company.

He asked her to leave so he can get some sleep. Ilebaye was a little pained by this and said that she cares about him that’s why she had joined him in bed.

She then offered to sleep at the side edge, but Kiddwaya still insisted that she leaves the bed completely because he doesn’t want any problem.

Reacting…

nuhmberry wrote: “lllebaye is giving too much room for disrespect tbh. She needs to carry herself better.”

hey.dee.xo said: “So embarrassing! This is not how to play this flirting script! They are supposed to want you not embarrass you”

nathasha_of_lagos asked: “Who is watching doyin advising baye I swear doyin is smart intellectually”

rabeehayden opined: “If it was a guy doing this rubbish that she is doing you all would have start shouting se.xual harassment,and start calling multi choice for disqualification.”