Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, has stated that she made sure to get her family’s approval for her erotic role in Ijakumo.

Lolade, who came to prominence after her role as Sharon, an undercover stripper in Toyin Abraham’s suspense thriller, Ijakumo (The Born Again Stripper), revealed this during her recent appearance on TVC’s Your View.

She mentioned that she had prepared the minds of everyone who mattered to her on what to expect before the movie premiered.

“I was not myself. I was the character.

“I was in that phase. I was not thinking about myself. So, before playing this role, I had already informed the most important people in my life, which are my family members. I knew they would support and protect me. While I was sending stripper videos to Aunty Toyin Abraham, I was also sharing them with my mum, my sister, my brother, and other important people in my life. I said, ‘These are the kind of things you will see on Netflix, is it fine?’ My mum responded, ‘Hmm.’

“But they had prepared their minds. They had also prepared their extended families’ minds. The people who mattered the most to me were ready. Social media can do its thing, but the people who mattered most to me were holding my hand,” she said.