Actress Regina Daniels from Nollywood promised her sons Prince Munir and Prince Khalifa Nwoko anything.

Regina vowed to protect them throughout their lives while posting lovely pictures from their shared birthday celebration on her Instagram page.

The mother of two expressed delight in being able to pull off the extravagant birthday party and said their participation was a memorable one.

Regina also acknowledged Jennifer Pope, Junior Pope’s wife and the occasion’s event planner.

“It was indeed a memorable 3:1!!! And I’m so glad to have been able to pull it off. Thank you to everyone that celebrated and showed my boys love on their big day. I truly appreciate it from my heart.

@princemunirnwoko @princekhalifanwoko I gat you both for life.

@dopeevents007 I love you today and forever! Thank youuuuuu”.