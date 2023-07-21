Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has shared a phased she experienced in her love life and the heartbreak she experienced.

Recall that the actress’s marriage with Mr Abounce Fawole crashed a few months after they tied the knot in February 2020. The former couple went their separate ways when the actress was three months pregnant with their son, Xavier.

“I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back” – Yvonne Jegede

The talented Nollywood thespian has taken to her social media page to disclosed that she has been in love with someone that didn’t love her back.

While sharing her experience, the mother of one questioned her followers which heartbreak was worse – “to love someone and not get loved back or to not be in love with someone that loves you”.

According to Yvonne Jegede, she has experienced both and didn’t know which is worse.

“I have been loved by someone that I didn’t love back and I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back. And I don’t know which is worse: to be broken or to break another”.

See below;