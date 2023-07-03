Afrobeats sensation Davido has extended his heartfelt appreciation to his countless fans for their unwavering love and support, especially during recent controversies.

According to a report ,Davido mesmerized the audience in Washington DC as he kicked off his highly anticipated Timeless tour.

After his electrifying performance, Davido took a moment to acknowledge the immense love he received from his fans.

He expressed gratitude for their overwhelming presence, emphasizing that they are the best fans in the world.

The singer thanked them for turning up in large numbers and filling the arena, making the event a resounding success.

In his words,

“Yo DC! I’m blown away! Y’all showed up in your thousands and packed the arena out! I have the best fans in the world! Thank you for showing up and showing out!”.

