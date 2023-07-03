Nigerian singer, Davido’s new Babymama, Anita Brown has exposed a message sent to her by his pregnant french side chic, Ivanna Bay.

This comes after Ivanna shared a new post on Instagram where she revealed that she is in good terms with Davido.

In the message, Ivanna Bay reminded Anita Brown that she is not the only one pregnant with Davido’s child.

“He got me pregnant too sis!!” she told her.

Sharing the screenshot of the message, Anita suggested that Davido sent Ivanna to try to calm her down.

“Jealousy is love & hate at the same time. The gworls don’t know if they wanna be my friend, be a fan, or if they want to be back with homeboy and in his good graces.

“Truthfully he prolly sent you, that’s that evil Scorpio mentality Sis and bro, i only got love to give y’all. MUAH. I don’t even open up the messages, I rather answer my real fans.” she wrote.

See below:

