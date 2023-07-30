Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known by her stage name DJ Cuppy has thrown a general shade as she reminds people of just how wealthy she is.

The billionaire heiress utilized a lyrics from popular singer Rema’s song, ‘Charm’ which bragged about wealth to throw shade.

“I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa,” Cuppy wrote.

Social media users had interpreted her tweet as an attempt at bragging and they took to her comment section to blast her and remind her to be humble.

Reacting…

One akinjoseph2017 said: “Your dad wasn’t among the richest men in Nigeria 20years ago and he might not be among the richest 20 years from now so be humble. Give me 4 years and I will top your dad and you.

Amen.”

@iamskamal asked: “Una done start again, Who touch cuppy for tail abeg?”

@toyor_pr stated: “No be your fault, na the Angel wey bring me come Nigeria I blame.”

@beninghone said: “This is a lyrics from Rema. She’s just quoting Rema”

@mister_ade5 wrote: “Thank God say i no senior you’