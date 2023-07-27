John Boyega, a British actor, has stated that Wizkid is his favorite musician out of all Nigerian artists.

He admitted that while he likes listening to artists like Burna Boy and Davido, Wizkid has always had his “heart from the beginning.”

He stated this while appearing in a recent interview with Netflix.

He further added that he has followed Wizkid and his music the longest among all the three top singers.

When he was asked who is his favourite Nigerian musician, Boyega said:

“I would say Wiz, Wizkid. I have always loved Wiz.

“Obviously, sorry, Burna [Boy], all of them, Davido, there’s so much but Wiz has always had my heart from the beginning. That is who I have followed the longest.”