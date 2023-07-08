A young man has tearfully recounted how he lost everything and became homeless after cheating on his girlfriend.

A good Samaritan surprised the homeless man with $500 after he opened up about his biggest regret in life.

According to him, he was unfaithful to his girlfriend and ever since then, things have been going so bad for him. He urged men to respect their women.

“I say cheating on my girl cos after I cheated on her, I lost everything. So that’s my biggest regret right there. We talked about buying a house, we talked about buying a car, just living the life together but now look at me, I’ve got nothing, I’ve lost it. If you got a good girl, just love her and cherish her don’t be like me”, he said.

On getting the $500, the homeless man was overjoyed and hugged the kind man. He also knelt at a corner to pray.

@Akilah Etienne said: “Guess he had to learn the hard way. A lot of these men would be homeless if they got caught cheating smh.”

@vanessa suazo reacted: “Seeing him on his knees praying and thanking god brought tears to my eyes.”

@Yaz Perezz commented: “The way he got on his knees he was super greatful and thankful for that blessing.”

Watch the video below;