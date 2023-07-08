Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels accepted her husband Ned Nwoko’s offer to visit the National Assembly.

Recently, a video showing the actress’s arrival at the assembly site in one car and her subsequent departure from the venue in another car appeared on social media.

Many Nigerians were drawn to the video because of the young actress’s gracious and courteous reception by older women who were obviously beyond her age group.

The viewers responded well to this act of reverence and honor.

Nigerians have been talking about the video, with some expressing their ambition to succeed financially in various ways.

See some of the reactions below:

Jamal: “I must get money o, otherwise the pikin wey dey my street no go complete.”

Aunty Nurse: “Mothers that might have her age mate and the ones that senior her at home stood up just to greet her, I’ll make money in this life!… it’s a must.”

móomole: This video doesn’t sit well with me cos I don’t see myself bowing to someone younger than me cos of wealth or position can’t be me.”

Mr. Experience: “This girl mama try for her. She really set her up for enjoyment. Another reason why I say.. “Men are always in their prime. Just focus dey hustle.. No reason nyash.. Anytime you make am, you go marry Under 23.”

Bae Hunter: “This “God punish poverty” mantra is becoming increasingly revolting some sort. If you see someone flaunting wealth or just in their own way enjoying their wealth, don’t flinch. Appreciating stuff is one thing, turning it into a lifestyle is secularism, objectionable & execrable.”

Irunnia: “Everyone is hyping Ned now. This is why they say Men’s value increase as they get older. Money good abeg.”

Snoocie: “Just imagine say this video na about Tinubu & the First Lady, Obidients go dey cry under this comment, even course their generation join. Hypocrisy is your living breath, me sef I join to cause poverty.”

WATCH VIDEO: