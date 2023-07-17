Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a well-known media personality, shares his viewpoint on fame and calls it “a necessary evil” that comes with having a public career.

He revealed this when he appeared on the Channels TV program Rubbin’ Minds, which is co-hosted by reality stars Prince Nelson and Beauty Tukura.

The presenter of BBNaija for several seasons claimed that he never actively sought fame and that it does not give him pleasure.

Even while he acknowledged the benefits of fame, Ebuka said that, given the chance, he would choose to focus on his work and the financial benefits it brings rather than indulge in fame’s trappings.

In his words;

“I have never been a fan of fame. And if you know me, I think you can tell. But I have also understood that it comes with what I do.

“I have never courted fame. I have never chased fame. I have never really sort of thrived in it. I’m not the kind of guy who is going to put our things out to be talked about. So, most times if you see me being talked about, it’s because of my work. It’s not because I did something outside of my work.

“I don’t know that I enjoyed fame or I have ever really liked it that much. I mean, it comes with its benefits, I can never deny that. But I also understand that it is a necessary evil that comes with having a career that is public.

“But if you left me with an option, I would take the career with the money that is coming with it and not be famous.”