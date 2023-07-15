Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey and producer, has caused a stir with her reaction to her sister Temi Otedola’s recent post.

Temi ignited the internet on Friday, July 15, when she posted photos of herself wearing a green crochet bikini with the caption, “I’m posting this on both twitter and threads idc.”

This received so many likes and comments that her sister, Cuppy, had to quote it in a tweet that raised questions.

The ‘Gelato’ singer expressed shock that she and her younger sibling share the same parents.

Cuppy wrote; “I often wonder HOW we have the same parents 😮‍💨🔥 THEMYI !!!!!”

Mixed reactions trailed the post which went viral on the microblogging platform.

See below:

I often wonder HOW we have the same parents 😮‍💨🔥 THEMYI !!!!! https://t.co/QO99SS3sje — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 15, 2023