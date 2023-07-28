Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has said that she thought she was pregnant when recently she had problems eating or communicating with people.

The ‘Maitama’ hitmaker stated this via a video posted on her Instagram story on Friday while disclosing what she went through during a battle with her health a week ago.

Teni said she she was sick and sad at the same time, and in the clip, she displayed the numerous medications she took before she recovered. She also revealed that she slept so much that she wondered if she was pregnant.

The music sensation asked fans to thank God on her behalf, saying; “I am happy today because I feel much better. You guys should help me thank God. I was not feeling well and was sad last week.

“I couldn’t open my mouth last week to talk or eat. I slept to the extent that my eyeballs rolled back, and I kept wondering if I was pregnant.”