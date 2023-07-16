After his sold-out performance in Toronto, the legendary Afrobeat artist Davido Adeleke is presented with a large cake as a token of appreciation.

At the Budweiser Arena, Davido amazed the audience by thrilling the 16,000 spectators with an electrifying performance.

Following the show, the 30BG crew member celebrated the singer for the success of the show as they handed a sizable cake to him.

Expressing his joy during a speech, Davido appreciated his family, children, fans, management, and record label for their unwavering support throughout his career.

“I thought I wouldn’t be on stage again. I want to thank all my friends, family, fans, kids, and management, for the support. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have done this. You guys kept smiling with me, making sure I was comfortable. My first show in London was like 10 years ago; you guys have supported me this far…” he said in part.

