Brymo, a Nigerian singer, has asked fellow singer Adekunle Gold to leave him alone after the latter advised him to seek help and avoid discussing his family.

Brymo sparked the controversy a few days ago when he revealed that he turned down a collaboration request from an artist.

He revealed that he had considered collaborating on a more intimate musical project with the female artist, but it did not come to pass.

In response, Simi’s husband, Adekunle Gold, advised Brymo to stop disrespecting his family.

Brymo, on the other hand, took to social media to claim that he never attempted to interfere with anyone’s marital relationship and that everyone else seemed more concerned with their own affairs.

In his statement, Brymo said, “I want him to leave me alone … I never tied ti fuck anybody’s wife, everybody seem ti be bating theirs.”

