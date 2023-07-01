Bbtitans reality TV show winner Makhosazane Twala, popularly known as Khosi, opens up about her childhood as a Christian, and how she was a virgin until 22.

During a recent chat with media personality, Hero Daniels, she stated that she was a committed Christian during her teenage years.

Khosi revealed that she maintained her virginity and abstained from engaging in negative social activities during that period as a devoted Christian.

In her words:

“Believing in the Higher Power has always been a big thing in my life. Just that at some points it was stronger than others.

I got baptised when I was 18. Between 18 to 21, I was such as strong believer. I didn’t smoke, I didn’t drink. I was a virgin waiting for my husband [laughs]. And then at 22, I was like, what?!”

The 25-year-old South African journalist added: “I have always been a religious person. Back then, I didn’t have much but life was like, this got better. But funny enough, I was beginning to be unhappy.

“I don’t know how to explain it. So, when I was in tertiary [institution], I didn’t have a lot. But I was determined. The only thing I had was that I’m gonna get my education then I’m gonna strive.

“I think the downfall was the fact that I got my education [graduated] and I still didn’t have a paying job.”