A supporter of the well-known nightclub owner Cubana Chief Priest, who gained notoriety after receiving a “bombastic side eye,” expressed guilt over how lavishly they spent the money they were provided by the benefactor.

A year ago, a young guy by the name of Damilola Ishola caused a stir by following the Chief Priest of Cuba while attempting to record him on camera.

Damilola claims that despite receiving N500,000 from the businessman, he used it to pay for a hotel and drinks when he visited the famous bartender.

To be fair, he reasoned that by paying Cubana a personal visit in gratitude for the gift given to him, he would be able to obtain more money.

He said in part, “Me and hin do video call, he give me N500k. I go Abuja that time, go visit am. When we reached Abuja, we lodged in hotel, buy drinks, we ball. Someone that gave you that kind of money can do more. However, the investment didn’t yield any result.”

