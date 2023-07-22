Popular Hollywood superstar actor, Jamie Foxx has opened up for the first time since being hospitalized following a mysterious “medical complication” in April.

The 55-year-old Oscar award winner fought back tears as he revealed the infernal experience he went through in an emotional video on Instagram Friday night.

The actor didn’t disclose the nature of his illness but said that he is on the road to recovery.

He praised his sister, Deondra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx, 29, for saving his life.

He said;

“I went through something I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man,’ he admitted, with tears in his eyes,” he went on.

I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, or a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.

To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.

I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these. But, I’m coming back, and I am able to work.”

Watch him speak below: