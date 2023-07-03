Popular Reality TV star, Bella Okagbue has described her love interest, Sheggz as her trophy as she reacts to critics trolling her relationship.

The brand ambassador set the record straight while speaking during an Instagram live session with her fans.

Some had made mockery of how she’s always talking about her man, Sheggz Olu, with some making derogatory remarks about how she carries him ‘on her head’.

According to Bella, Sheggz is her trophy and she would proudly carry him on her head anywhere she goes.

She went on to say that she would always speak in defense of her boyfriend, Sheggz anywhere because she alone knows what he does for her behind the scenes.

Watch her speak below:

It would be recalled that the reality star had revealed that her family did not want her to be in a relationship with Sheggz.