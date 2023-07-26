Popular Nigerian musician, Darlington Okoye, known by his stage name, Speed Darlington, has vowed never to marry a lady who is 30 years old or above.
The US-based artiste stressed that he would rather “die lonely” than end taking a woman in that age bracket as his wife.
Speaking in a video making the rounds on the internet, Speed Darlington maintained that he prefers to donate all his properties to charity rather than start a family with a 30-year-old woman. He said older women don’t assist their spouses in paying bills despite being financially wealthy.
“I would rather die lonely than marry a 30-year-old woman. I prefer to sell all my things [properties] give it to charity than starting a family with a woman in her 30s,” Speedy said.
