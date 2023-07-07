Popular skitmaker turned musician Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Cater Efe has declared he’d someday be a renowned maker of global superstar.

The content creator and entertainer during an Instagram Live session with fans said he’s fully convinced that he’d one day be a respectable music executive behind the success of many youngsters.

Carter mentioned three big names in the Nigerian music record label including, the Mavin huncho, Don Jazzy, YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo and the Jonzing World foreman, D’Prince.

He revealed if the above-mentioned individuals could produce so many successful musical acts, like Rema, Asake, Fireboy DML, Ruger, Ayra Starr and several others; he would do same someday.

The ‘Machala’ singer said: “Don Jazzy do am, I go do am. I go do am if Don Jazzy fit do am. Yes! Very soon sef, I go change my name to Don Carter. I dey tell you, I no dey play

“If Don Jazzy can do it, I’ll do it. If Da Prince fit do am, I go do am. Dem carry two heads come this life? Wetin?!

“If Olamide fit do am, I go do am. If Olamide….(stutters) and says, ‘No worry’.

“If Olamide fit do am, I go do am”, he added.