Veteran Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has set social media abuzz as she makes a cryptic post that has caused fans some worry.

She hinted at the probability of herself passing away unexpectedly and leaving her child behind.

In a post she made on her official social media page, the mother of one charged people to always tell her kids how much she loved them if she suddenly passes on.

She noted that all she desires is for her child to know that she would do anything for them.

Tonto Dikeh wrote; “If I pass away unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them, how I would do anything in this world for them. This is all I want”.

See the post: