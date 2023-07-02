Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has stated that contrary to popularly belief, he needs money like everybody else.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner stated this through his Twitter page on Saturday while responding to a fan who wanted to drop his account number for giveaway.

It all started with Rema asking his fans how they are doing, and a guy known as @ommies_official, wrote; “We’re okay ooo but e be like say we need money make we drop AZA”

Responding to his plea, Rema said that he also needs money which is why he is going for music shows.

He tweeted; “Brother all of us need money, if I no need money I for no dey go show.”

You guys ok ? Just checking in ❤️ — REMA (@heisrema) July 1, 2023