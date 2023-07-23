Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known by his stage name Sabinus has told ladies trying to get his attention by posting their unclad photos to stop wasting their time because he has plans to buy land.

Mr Funny maintained that whether they decide to go completely naked or not, he won’t slide into their DM.

According to the comedian, he is saving his money because he has some plans to make investments with the money by purchasing land, even if it’s just half a plot.

Sabinus added that there’s no gain or profit in following a woman’s body, and it’s a complete waste of time to chase it.

Watch him speak below;

Reacting…

scoobynero said: “He is not speaking on behalf of us YANSH LOVERS ooooo, he is speaking on behalf of those BREZZ lovers”

amaka_obodo wrote: “Eziokwu bu ndu”

vickygold009 observed: “Na their type dey like yansh pas don’t ever trust a man that says this”

thefoodnetworknig2 praised: “You’re not an investor for nothing, sabinus!”