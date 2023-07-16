A Nigerian woman claims to know why popular street-hop singer Portable was involved in a car accident with his Brabus G-Wagon.

In an online video, she stated that Seyi Vibez had warned the Zazuu star of an impending tragedy, but he refused to listen.

TheInfoNG reported earlier that Portable was involved in a brutal crash with his newly acquired G-wagon Brabus around the Osapa London axis of Lagos State, on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident in a video on his social media page, Portable narrated how he was driving in the rain on his way to the studio when he crashed the car.

The woman who said he should have listened to his colleague, noted that Seyi Vibez is a man of God who hears and sees things which he reveals and they come to pass.

In reaction, snehrich3 said; He predict lasu too,,,but poco no be yoruba ,Werey no understand the message 😹

_earlguwop; Make them go invite her for questioning

arocheta77; Seyi na GOD sent boy 👦 👾Old man in a boy 💜

dynamic8uq; But some people no go still believe this woman thoor 😢👏