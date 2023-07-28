Popular social media influencer, Caramel Plugg has broken her silence over the arrest of the Instagram vendor who called her out for dress credit.

It would recalled that an Instagram vendor called out Caramel Plugg for refusing to give her credit in a viral video after giving the socialite free clothes.

A few hours after the vendor called her out, Caramel Plugg reportedly got her arrested. However while speaking over the arrest, the popular influencer revealed that she did not arrest the vendor but she got apprehended because she assaulted a police officer.

In one of her tweets, Caramel said,

“They came to arrest you YET!! They allowed you record with YOUR PHONE?????!! 🤔 how? If I’m telling lies, can we all know why her friend was retained after they caused a scene because he assaulted a police??”