Neo, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has reacted angrily to Ilebaye cornering him in a male restroom and kissing him.

After their Saturday night party, during which Uriel kissed Neo, the two BBNaija stars got into a fight.

Following that, Neo and Ilebaye clashed, and Neo revealed that Ilebaye has been hot on his heels outside the house for some time.

He revealed that Ilebaye had once taken him to a male restroom at Hard Rock and began doing things to him that he didn’t totally agree with.

He added that he had made it clear while they were in the house that he has someone outside but she keeps chasing him; he also wondered whether she thinks she can afford him.

Watch the video below:

Neo – ilebaye carry me inside male restroom dey kiss me dey fuc…i no wan turn am to harassment, are you maddd? can you afford me ? 😂😂😂😂#bbnaija #bbnaijaallstar pic.twitter.com/8QAisXB2T1 — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) July 30, 2023