BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Uriel Oputa has vowed to cause chaos if kicked out of Biggie’s house on Sunday.

The reality TV star and fitness enthusiast said that she plans to be the first housemate in the history of the show to reject eviction from the house.

She made her intention known during their first diary session with Biggie on Tuesday when Big Brother asked her who she thinks might get evicted first.

Uriel who hoped not to be evicted said that she would create a scene if she’s kicked out.

Read her conversation with Biggie below;

Biggie questioned: “Who do you think is leaving on Sunday?”

Uriel answered: “I pray it is not me because you will be needing 25 ninjas to carry me out. I will not go. I will be the first housemate in Big Brother Naija history to reject eviction. Not my portion.”