Famous singer and songwriter, Bella Shmurda proudly declares the birth of his baby son in an unnamed hospital in Nigeria.

The gifted artist shares his newfound parenting on his Instagram page, proclaiming that he is now a proud father.

Bella Shmurda mentions that this historic news was announced just a few days before the much awaited release of his upcoming album, which heightens the excitement.

His statement: “A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck.”

“I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth.”

“At the same time, I started getting threats to my life. The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there.”

I was hurt, angry and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life, but somehow, light found it’s way through to me in that tunnel.”

“It’s a few days to the drop of my project this year. This time, I got news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed.”

“What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB.”