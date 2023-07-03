Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged pregnant side Chics, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay, has clashed on social media.

It all started when Anita bragged that her surgical body looks much more attractive than that of Ivanna’s.

The entrepreneur also mocked Ivanna for attending Davido’s show in Portugal. She pointed out that the french Babymama wants to be relevant.

Replying to Anita Brown, Ivanna Bay reshared her shades on her story and wrote:

“You are talking about woman empowerment but you take down another woman’s body and compare yourself to her..! Ma belle yo are fake and contradictory.”

On the allegation about her attending Davido’s show to stay relevant, she write;

“We both know you would have dreamed of being at my place at that moment… And auntie stop saying you’re a busy businesswoman because you have plenty of time to post stories about people’s wives and their dead children or other woman’s body…”

Anita replied; “I’m answering when someone’s talk about me. I’m clearly a favorite. I went from N500k to a million in a short while”

See their exchange below;

