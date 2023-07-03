Former Big Brother Naija housemate Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, popularly known as Groovy, has reckoned that he is a “ladies’ man.”

Groovy, who was involved in a famous quadrangle with Phyna, Chomzy and Beauty in the Big Brother House, boasted that his aura attracts women.

He revealed this while appearing as a guest on TVC’s programme, eSplash, recently.

One of the hosts, Debbie, had asked:



“People have the perception that you [Groovy] are a ladies’ man or something; where do you think that is coming from?”

Groovy responded:

“No, there is no perception. It’s inborn. It’s an aura.”

Asked if he regrets the attention that the Big Brother show has brought to his personal life, the reality star said:

“No, I was born for this. I mean, I was born to be great. I envisaged this for myself. Even if it wasn’t going to be Big Brother, I knew that at some point, I would get that massive step up.”

Groovy said he expected the attacks he got at the ‘Level Up’ reunion from the women he was involved with on the reality show.

He, however, said his team didn’t prepare him for how he handled the attacks on the reunion show, adding that he spoke his truth.