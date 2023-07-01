Anita Brown, who says she is expecting a kid for David Adeleke, better known as Davido, a prominent Nigerian artist, has revealed her future plans.

Anita announced on Twitter that she would soon travel to Nigeria to attend a meet and greet event with other Nigerians.

She added that she is currently looking for a secure location to stay while she is there.

Anita has been publicly presenting proof to support her pregnancy claims and conversations she had with Davido in the wake of recurrent rumors that she is the mother of the singer’s child.

Furthermore, the US-based woman has levied several allegations against Davido and his wife, Chioma, though the singer himself has yet to respond to these serious accusations.

One of Anita’s allegations is that Davido allegedly assaulted his wife, Chioma, and she also asserts that their marriage was never truly intended.

