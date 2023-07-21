Popular Nigerian influencer and media personality, Daniel Anthony Nsika, better known as Jay Boogie, has revealed that he identifies as a transgender woman, not a gay man.

He made this disclosure during a recent documentary with BBC news, where he spoke extensively about his sexuality.

According to the transgender media personality, he has fully transitioned into a woman and is only awaiting a gender reassignment surgery so he can have children in the future.

Jay Boogie also disclosed that he receives a lot of advances from Nigerian men as they don’t care about his sexuality and sees him as a woman.

He, however, said that such men are very discrete because of the prevailing stereotypes and anti-gay laws in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Jay Boogie said he feels very happy and fulfilled with his lifestyle.