Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has purchased her second house.
The good news was shared by the mother of two via her Instagram page.
Sharing a video of herself signing the house deeds alongside her brother-in-law, Cheta Umeh, who is a realtor, Korra Obidi announced that her second house is located in Lagos, Nigeria.
The singer described herself as a small girl with Big God and a land lady in two continents.
She wrote;
“Small Girl Big God.
I just bought a house in Lagos. Nigeria.
An investment property for a short-let.
Land Lady in 2 Continents. 🥹
@umehcheta is the Best Realtor who closed the deal.
Real and Authentic✅
#newhouse #grateful #korratotheworld”
See her post below;
ALSO READ:Actor, Timini Egbuson expresses concern for first BBNaija All Stars housemate to be evicted
Discussion about this post