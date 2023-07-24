Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has purchased her second house.

The good news was shared by the mother of two via her Instagram page.

Sharing a video of herself signing the house deeds alongside her brother-in-law, Cheta Umeh, who is a realtor, Korra Obidi announced that her second house is located in Lagos, Nigeria.

The singer described herself as a small girl with Big God and a land lady in two continents.

She wrote;

“Small Girl Big God.

I just bought a house in Lagos. Nigeria.

An investment property for a short-let.

Land Lady in 2 Continents. 🥹

@umehcheta is the Best Realtor who closed the deal.

Real and Authentic✅

#newhouse #grateful #korratotheworld”

See her post below;

