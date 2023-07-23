Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a Nigerian hotel employee who went viral after returning the $70,000 she found, is overjoyed as Davido contacts her after pledging to reward her with $10,000.

A few days ago, the hotel staff made headlines for an act that left many people speechless. She had returned the 70,000 dollars that a customer had misplaced at the Eko Hotel and Suites where she works.

Many people praised her for her honesty and exemplary behavior as some opined that some other people would have done otherwise.

Earlier today, Sunday July 23, the singer launched a search for to reward her with 10,000 dollars for her action.

The singer has finally located her and Mrs Ngozi is overwhelmed with excitement as she finally speaks with the Afrobeats singer.

While expressing her gratitude, she rained prayers on Davido, calling on God to always bless him and keep him far from his enemies.

Watch video below…