Famous American rapper, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, better known as Swae Lee, has admitted that he is partially Nigerian.

Rae Sremmurd, a rap duo, made this public by explaining why he included the Nigerian flag to a tweet announcing his participation in the South African genre known as Amapiano.

On Tuesday, Swae Lee announced on his Twitter account that he will be experimenting with the current sound. He also included a Nigerian flag emoji, which South Africans found offensive.

South Africans flocked to his comment section after seeing his tweet, where they accused Swae Lee of defaming their nation by incorrectly attributing the origin of Amapiano to Nigeria.

“Wait till y’all hear Swae Lee on Amapiano,” the musician wrote.

Wait till y’all hear Swae Lee on Amapiano 🇳🇬 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 11, 2023

However, Swae quickly clarified that his post had been misinterpreted. According to him, he simply displayed the flag since he is partly Nigerian.

He wrote; “For the ones outraged about the flag, I put it because I’m partly Nigerian. I didn’t say anything about the creation of the genre y’all tweaking.”

“Woooooah I never said anything about who was the first guys I just said wait until y’all hear my amapiano songs 🧐 y’all reached for that one”