Ivanna Bay, the purported baby mama of famous singer, Davido, dispels rumors that the singer bribed her to remain silent about her pregnancy.

Recall that the American woman, Anita Brown, claimed she was also expecting a child with David after the model, who lives in France, announced she was expecting a child with the Afrobeats musician.

She used her Instagram account to correct certain misconceptions.

Ivanna Bay stated that she is indeed expecting the Afrobeats superstar and that he did not buy her silence.

She wrote:

“Yes l am pregnant with David.

No He didn’t pay me or shut my mouth

l am just talking my shit.

I’m not dragging him I’m just talking about my pregnancy

He was not the only artist at the Afro nation and that event was planned for long.”