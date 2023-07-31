Bbnaija All Stars Housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya has revealed that she’s still a virgin at 22.

She revealed this on Monday during a discussion with her co-housemate, Ike Onyema, in the dressing room.

The reality star stated that as much as she depicts a social lifestyle, she’s still a virgin at 22.

Shocked by the revelation, Ike asked if those friends she always comes to the club with are also virgins like her.

In her response, Ilebaye stated that some virgin thinks they can’t do some certain things and it’s wrong.

According to her, a virgin can go to a club or do whatever she wishes and still keep her virginity.

Sending a message to her fellow virgins out there, Baye urged them to have fun too.

Watch the video below:

In her response, Ilebaye stated that some virgin thinks they can’t do some certain things and it’s wrong.

According to her, a virgin can go to a club or do whatever she wishes and still keep her virginity.

Sending a message to virgins out there, Baye urged them to be strong and have fun too.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: “How can a woman wear make-up to cook?” – Kanayo Kanayo tackles Nollywood over wrong costumes in movies (Video)