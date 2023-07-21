In a troubling video that has gone viral on social media, a young Nigerian woman is seen pleading with her boyfriend to teach her how to engage in cyber fraud, commonly known as “yahoo yahoo.”

She expresses a strong desire to escape financial dependence and achieve a luxurious lifestyle on her own terms.

The video captures a conversation between the unidentified woman and her partner, who initially seems taken aback by her request.

He questions her motives for wanting to resort to fraudulent activities and expresses concerns about the potential legal consequences.

Despite her boyfriend’s hesitation, the woman remains unwavering in her decision. Her main goal is to gain financial independence and the ability to afford whatever she desires without relying on her boyfriend’s support.

During their conversation, the woman mentions her intention to start on the social media platform Snapchat, but she appears unsure and later reconsiders, leaving her choice undecided.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;