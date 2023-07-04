Anita Brown, the alleged baby mama of sensational singer Davido, appears to be coming for the title, Mrs Adeleke.

The social media influencer tool to her social media page to share a screenshot of a website that alleged her as the spouse of Davido.

Anita Brown who was ecstatic over being referred to as the singer’s wife took to social media to celebrate.

“Instagram is about to verify me as the spouse. So is Wikipedia. I’m Queen Petty. Big Virgo”.

This comes after she hit a million followers on her official Instagram page for dragging Davido over an alleged pregnancy.

She shared a screenshot of the page describing her as the singer’s wife and jubilated over the achievement.

See photo below: