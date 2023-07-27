Nollywood Actress, Rita Edochie has sent a strong message to her junior colleague and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran actress revealed that if anyone steals her husband, she would correct them by sending them to an unknown place.

Sending a message to Judy Austin, Rita Edochie told her to release Yul.

She wrote;

“Snatch my husband anyhow.

I correct you anyhow by sending you to God knows where.

No be every woman you fit snatch him, husband now. For you, wey snatch Yul time don come to release Him.

Yes, na me talk am.

I am still the feat that fear fears”.

She also wrote via comment section:

“I am actually waiting for drama devil to talk so I can now come live. But for all of you supporting this evil, your generation to generation will go through what Queen May is going through so that you will understand how it tastes”

See her post below;

