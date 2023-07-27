Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has expressed shock at her 3-year-old styling skills.

The talented actress made this known via her verified Instagram page, Regina revealed that her son, Munir, had styled her for their latest outing.

According to the mother of two, her outfit from her top to her jeans, sneakers, and bag was all his idea. Though she didn’t like the shoe he picked for her, the bag was a shocker because he knew the colors matched.

Her son’s styling skills made her look like a teenager, which got her several sexual advances from young men.

“Fun Fact: Moon actually did my styling. From the top to the jean, to the sneakers, and to the bag. I didn’t really like the shoes but the bag was a shocker because he knew the colors matched..and the belt was my idea so I don’t look like a teenager and get stopped multiple times. Although it didn’t change anything and still have teenager vibes with a lot of young folks stopping me on the way”.

See her post below;