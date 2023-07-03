Biola Bayo, a Nollywood actress, has urged her fans to honor veteran actor Pa Olatunbosun Odunsi while he is still alive.

Biola revealed that she is giving the veteran money in honor of his 80th birthday today.

She believes that it is preferable to bless him while he is still alive and healthy rather than when he is sick.

“Please note, Baba is not sick and he’s not asking for donation o. Some people asked for his details and I also think it a good time to bless him (while he’s still alive and healthy).

Happy 80th birthday to PA Tunbosun Odunsi.

I’ll be the first to send my token to him now. It’s a good time to bless Baba and appreciate God on his behalf.

You can also send him your token to tap into grace of Long life and good health just as I’ll be doing immediately after this post.

Daddy, we love you and wish you many happy returns.

Continue to age with abundant grace in Jesus’ mighty name”.