According to Bamidele, a Nigerian social media expert, men must provide for a child even after learning they are not the biological father.

She said this while arguing for husbands to ignore any instances of paternity fraud committed by their wives on her Twitter account.

According to Bamidele, if a man submits his child for a DNA test and the results reveal that the child actually belongs to someone else, he should take custody of the child as long as he is in a relationship with the woman.

She believed that since women go through a lot after childbirth, their partners should treat them better regardless of the circumstance.

She wrote; “Men, if you check your baby’ DNA and the child is not yours, so far you are with the woman it is your responsibility to take custody of the baby. It doesn’t change anything.

Women go through a lot in Childbirth and women deserve better.”

