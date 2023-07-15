Fast-rising Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok has finally reacted to the rumours that she is dating popular Afrobeats singer Ruger.

We recall that Ruger admitted last year via an Instagram post that he was dating actress Susan Pwajok after his initial denial on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk Concert 2.0 was trailed by disbelief on social media.

He wrote:

“So Susan Pwajok is my girlfriend. Y’all can get off her d*ck now, thank you.”

while reacting to the rumour on MTV Base Africa’s Let’s Get Chatty recently, Susan Pwajok said her alleged affair with Ruger would remain a rumour until she mentioned that they were dating.

She said that even if they are seen kissing, it is still a rumour until she confirms that she is dating the singer.

Her colleague, Genoveva Umeh, asked:

“Babe, I heard that you are dating somebody famous. Can you clarify to the people?

Pwajok said:

“At the end of the day, it’s [a] rumour until you see or hear it from my mouth. Until I come and say I’m dating this person, please, it’s fake news. Even if you see a video of me kissing the person, it’s fake until I say yes, I’m with this person.”