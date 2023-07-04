Nigerian singer, Don Jazzy has announced that his signee, Johnny Drille is married.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared a photo of him and the couple at their wedding ceremony.

In his caption, Don Jazzy stated that it’s only right that Johnny Drille bags the most amazing woman after all his amazing love songs.

Expressing how happy he is for the couple, the music executive prayed for their union to be blessed.

In his words;

“With all the amazing love songs that @johnydrille has written in his life, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share the best part of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again”.

