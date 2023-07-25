Gracious Brown, the sister to popular crossdresser, James Brown, has revealed that she’s found another man following divorce with her former boyfriend.

She took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her with her mystery man on a date during which he proposed to her to be his girlfriend.

This comes after the influencer called out her ex-boyfriend for reportedly physically abusing her.

She had called out her boyfriend, Believe, and leveled various crimes against him before parting ways with him.

However, she seems to have found love again and has taken to social media to flaunt it.

She hid the new man’s face from the eyes of curious netizens.

See her post below:

Reacting, israellex asked: “Why you cover face Werey”

queen_tanah said: “Who is this again…. Guys on dreads never show you enough shege?”

gabriel_cecilial2 commented: “Ur man Dey wear lemon green balenciaga”

justkingphoebe__ asked: “Am I a furniture?”

temi_fresh_._ asked: “Waiting be this who dey edit this your picture na”

her_father_.daughter34 said: “Cover his face very well, them go still snatch am”