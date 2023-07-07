Famous Afropop singer, Johnny Drille has cleared the air on the nature of his relationship with budding actress, Tomi Ojo.

The Mavin signee whose marriage was recently made public disclosed that, contrary to public belief, he and the Far From Home star are strictly friends.

It would be recalled that the duo had sparked dating speculation after Tomi Ojo played his love interest in his music video, ‘Believe Me’.

Although, in a recent interview with HipTV, Johnny Drille revealed that him and her are nothing more than platonic friends.

He said:

“First of all, if you watched the [‘Believe Me’ music] video, you would know that there are two Ojos in the song

One is Wale Ojo, the other one is Tomi Ojo. It was in a way some kind of pun but it seemed to work well together.

But as regards relationship, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person. She’s fantastic person to work with. She’s very great for the music video. That is the much I can say. That’s all I can say.”