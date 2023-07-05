Nigerian actress, Tomi Ojo, has reacted after Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, showed off his wife on social media.

The couple has been married for over a year, but their marriage remained private till Tuesday July 4.

Johnny Drille unveiled his wife, smashing the hopes of Nigerians who thought he was dating Tomi Ojo. However, he only promoted his song “Believe me” with the actress.

Reacting to the public revelation by the singer, Tomi wrote on her Twitter page; “Love is a beautiful thing.”

Reacting…

chizrm said: “Y‘all didn’t know? He’s sound was to depth in love for someone that’s single or ain’t in love (married).”

fejiro_egbenine reacted: “Oh so it’s finally viral? but I thought they were hiding it so he doesn’t lose female fans?”

jason02xx_ reacted: “Hmmm I no know what to believe.”

idowu9228 said: “Omo johnny drille do us strong thing 000, me I don dey think sey na gay until I dey see am with tomi ojo. Ahh johnny congratulations sha.”