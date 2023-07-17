Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, a 22-year-old Nigerian chef, has received N1 million from a businessman.

A few days ago, the wealthy entrepreneur promised to give Chef Dammy one million Naira. This occurred after the businessman saw a viral video of the chef purchasing roasted corn from a roadside vendor.

While many criticized the celebrity chef, a kind businessman known as Fekomi was moved by sympathy and offered her N1 million.

Tag her let me send her a DM. N1 million for her. At least una go fit keep shot”, the businessman said.

Despite skeptics among netizens who believed the businessman was merely seeking attention, he has silenced the critics by providing photographic evidence of the chef proudly holding a check worth one million Naira.

While sharing the photos, he advised netizens to stop criticising the young lady as she made an attempt to break a record and should only be motivated.

In his words: